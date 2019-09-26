Award-winning estate agency sees significant opportunity in Germany's financial capital

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage serving central Berlin and neighboring regions, has expanded operations to Frankfurt with a new sales office. The office will focus on new-home sales and home-builder representation, in addition to residential re-sales, commercial real estate and investments and related services.

"We proudly welcomed Rubina Real Estate early last year as our first global network member, and now we applaud the opening of its new office in Frankfurt," said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "The company is a strong operator in Berlin, and we anticipate the same from the new team in Frankfurt."

Stefan Schulze, chief operating officer of Rubina Real Estate, said the timing is right for expansion. "With our agency firmly established and growing in Berlin we are prepared to enter the vibrant Frankfurt market," he explained. "Frankfurt is certainly a global city as it's home to the European Central Bank and is Germany's financial capital. The city is also a gateway to Germany and Western Europe with a strong demand for housing from German and global clientele."

Lutz Klaehre, who will lead the Frankfurt office as its chief operating officer, said the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will resonate well in Frankfurt. "Businesspeople and other consumers in the region will appreciate the marketing potential of our brand, whose Berkshire Hathaway namesake is one of the world's most respected and trusted companies," he said. "Rubina Real Estate will represent the highest-quality service in Frankfurt."

Rubina Real Estate, a market leader in Berlin, also serves a large, international client base from China, India and the Middle East. The agency is a perennial honoree in the prestigious International Property Awards and Asia Pacific Property Awards competitions, and it is frequently used as a source of real estate insight by lenders, banks and real estate developers.

Klaehre said his Frankfurt team matches the global composition of the city itself, speaking 12 languages with a wealth of experience and market expertise. Rubina Real Estate's connection to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network will bring worldwide exposure to its Frankfurt listings through syndication, and client referrals from network members in the United States, Western Europe, Dubai and other markets.

"We are excited about the long-term growth potential of our Frankfurt office," Klaehre added. "Frankfurt's population is steadily growing, and the economy is solid with job and wage growth. At the same time, a shortage of apartments in Frankfurt keeps upward pressure on local home prices. We anticipate more building in the region and Rubina Real Estate will be ready to serve homebuilders in marketing their homes and helping individuals buy and sell properties."

Klaehre and his team gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional training and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a compelling lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Klaehre said he will recruit more of the region's top estate agents as the Frankfurt office grows. "We offer a compelling value proposition for agents who want to expand their businesses," he said. "Those interested in representing a strong German agency backed by a highly respected brand should contact our office in Frankfurt."

Rubina Real Estate's Frankfurt office is located at Hochstrasse 50, 60313 Frankfurt in the heart of the city. The agency will host a grand opening celebration Oct. 21 at the Sofitel Frankfurt Opera Hotel.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate

Rubina Real Estate is a Berlin-based real estate brokerage company under the leadership of Managing Partner Carsten Heinrich. Since its founding in 2011, Rubina Real Estate has focused on acquiring international investors for the German real estate market, especially from China, India and the Middle East. http://www.rubinarealestate.com/en/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a leader in the residential real estate brokerage franchise industry. The network, which has grown to more than 50,000 agents and 1,500 offices in just six years of existence, is among only a few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

