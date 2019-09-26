Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas reinforces its leadership in Greece with 54 MW order

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 26 September 2019



Since Greece began its transition to an auction-based renewable energy system last year, Vestas has won more of the auctioned capacity than any other solutions provider. That leadership position has been further strengthened with a new order for two wind projects.

Volterra S.A. has placed a 54 MW order for 15 V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for two wind parks in the Viotia region. This is Vestas' third order in Greece this quarter, taking Vestas' total order intake past 1.9 GW and its market share to more than 50 percent since installing the country's first wind turbine in 1986.

Underlining Vestas' ability to support customers in securing wind diverse energy projects, the order includes both the Kastro-Likovouni wind park derived from Greece's feed-in premium system and the Ampelia wind park awarded at the country's second renewables auction held in December 2018.

"This order showcases the extent of the capabilities we offer to our customers as it covers projects derived from different energy schemes. Our vast experience, strong customer knowledge and leading technological solutions make Vestas the wind energy leader globally as well as in Greece. We are very glad to continue our very successful collaboration with Volterra", says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Hellas.

The order includes supply and installation of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery is planned for the second and third quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the second half of 2020.

