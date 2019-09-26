Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPB5 ISIN: CA2928074012 Ticker-Symbol: N07 
Frankfurt
25.09.19
13:04 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENFORCER GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENFORCER GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENFORCER GOLD
ENFORCER GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENFORCER GOLD CORP0,0560,00 %