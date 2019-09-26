Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Availability of the half-year financial report 26-Sep-2019 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. First half of the 2019 financial year Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its financial report. Voltalia announces that its half-year financial report for the first half of the 2019 financial year (6-month period from January 1 to June 30 2019) has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website (www.voltalia.com [1]), and an English version will be made available shortly. Next on the agenda: Q3 2019 revenues on October 23, 2019 About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ALDVGGNMCJ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 880791 End of Announcement EQS News Service 880791 26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=880791&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=51813e312732b100556e8528f873e97f&application_id=880791&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 26, 2019 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)