Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)(NASDAQ:HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on October 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marc H. Glickman, Chief Medical Officer, will present an overview of the company's product pipeline, review of interim data and a timeline for upcoming key milestones. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716

International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779

Conference Code: 13694965

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136266

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through October 10, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13694965. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a third product candidate, which is a porcine tissue-based heart valve, which may be a candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe has a 19-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

HJLI Press Contacts:

Amy Carmer

Tel: 949-261-2900

Email: ACarmer@HancockJaffe.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

HJLI@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561096/Hancock-Jaffe-to-Host-Virtual-Roadshow-Webinar-on-Thursday-October-3-2019-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time