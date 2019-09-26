SG Blocks Inc.: SG Blocks Announces New Business Projects in New York City, Pennsylvania and Maryland

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced three new business projects in New York City, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

"SG Blocks is announcing three new projects, and we look forward to delivering on these innovative concepts. Each of the projects reflects the flexibility of container based modular construction" said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks.

The first project involves creating the containers for a 5,000 square-foot, multimillion dollar media center in New York City. Fabrication is expected to start by Q1 2020. SG Blocks has been the exclusive container design consultant on the project since August 2019.

SG Blocks has also signed a contract to design and fabricate a fully-modular, small mixed-use development, which will feature a retail space on the ground floor, with a residence on the top level. It is currently in the design phase and is expected to be delivered to the owner/developer in approximately six to eight months.

Additionally, the Company has been engaged to design and fabricate a new office space for a large, multinational company based in Maryland.

SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly structures. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council, ensuring its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in SG Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

