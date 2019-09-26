Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event with HIV Advocate Mark S. King September 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. Eastern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's wholly-owned, human-health focused subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), is hosting a Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, September 27, 2019, between Josh Robbins and Mark S. King, a prominent, award-winning blogger, author, speaker, and HIV/AIDS advocate. The discussion is part of Napo's "HIV Community Conversations" series and can be viewed on Napo's Facebook page: facebook.com/napopharma.

The upcoming Facebook Live discussion, titled Humor in HIV, is the fourth event in the monthly "HIV Community Conversations" series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about the issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"Playful back and forth teasing between Mark and me will provide for a riveting, inter-generational, honest chat that discusses the ability to find humor during a tough medical diagnosis and living with a chronic condition. We will both share personal stories of overcoming the toughest parts of a diagnosis - by laughing," Robbins commented.

King has been involved in HIV causes since testing positive in 1985. His blog, My Fabulous Disease, has been nominated for four consecutive GLAAD Media Awards (2015-2019) and was awarded the National Lesbian and Gay Journalist Association's "Excellence in Blogging" honor in 2014 and 2016. King has appeared as a spokesperson on ABC News, 48 Hours, CNN News and in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. His award-winning writing has been featured in The Advocate, Newsweek, POZ Magazine, Queerty, and TheBody.com.

Robbins is an HIV activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. He was recently honored with the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association "Excellence in Journalism: Blogging Award". He is a GLAAD-nominated blogger, a keynote and university speaker on sexual health and overcoming difficulty to live well, and he gave a TEDx Talk on how patients use social media to maintain healthy lifestyles despite chronic conditions.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that the Company will host a Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" event September 27, 2019. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

