FISION Corporation (OTCQB: FSSN), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies, has entered into an agreement with UK Headquartered Rubicon Software and appoints its principal, Alistair Hancock as Chief Technology Officer. As an executive Alistair brings more than 30 years of experience in the software industry creating bespoke solutions for the specific requirements of several large global brands across multiple industries. According to the agreement, Alistair will provide management, oversight, and technical guidance to the executive board.

FISION's CEO Laurence Mascera commented, "Alistair, as CEO of RUBICON for the last thirty years brings a wealth of experience to FISION as CTO. I am delighted to have secured a technology partner of such quality and look forward to working alongside Alistair and his team as we implement our transformative strategy for future of the company."

About Rubicon

Rubicon Software, founded in 1989, has established a marquee roster of client relationships by providing expert consulting while developing and servicing bespoke software solutions. Experienced in the full product lifecycle, from ideation through development and rollout to ongoing support, Rubicon builds intellectual property assets at each stage, helping its clients to deliver smart, engaging solutions across multiple sectors. With investment in data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Rubicon remains active in new technology while facilitating governance through solid business process and change management disciplines.

About FISION Corporation

Founded in 2011, Minneapolis-based FISION is the nation's leading provider of agile marketing software that simplifies collaboration across global organizations, and more effectively manages brand and marketing content. FISION allows marketing and sales teams to work better together by enabling them to more quickly and easily create, distribute and measure the performance of compelling, localized, on-brand communications. FISION's patented technology brings unrivaled capabilities to clients across more than 20 countries, including some of the world's largest corporations in healthcare, hospitality, financial/insurance, software, and technology.

Volerro Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of FISION, provides a SaaS platform that simplifies how enterprise teams create, refine and distribute content. By streamlining content production and team coordination, its cloud-based collaboration service eliminates "content chaos" among product, brand, marketing, and creative teams. Volerro's ReVu.Me cloud app allows team members to work on the same document in real-time with integrated chat and voice conferencing. For more information, visit www.volerro.com.

