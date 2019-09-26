BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 26
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
DirectorDeclaration
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Davina Curling, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc with effect from 1 November 2019.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
26 September 2019