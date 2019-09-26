BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



DirectorDeclaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Davina Curling, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc with effect from 1 November 2019.

26 September 2019