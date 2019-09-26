Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
26.09.2019 | 14:34
(63 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 26

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

DirectorDeclaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Davina Curling, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc with effect from 1 November 2019.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

26 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire