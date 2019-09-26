PromotionalItems.me Announces the Launch of their Expanded Line of CamelBak Water Bottles

Customers Can Order the Popular Water Bottles from PromotionalItems.me with their Logo and Promotional Message

LAWRENCE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / The founders of PromotionalItems.me are pleased to announce that they are now offering an expanded line of CamelBak Water Bottles.

To check out the recently expanded selection of CamelBak Water Bottles, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/custom-drinkware/water-bottles/camelbak-water-bottles.html.

As Jason Peters, Director of Marketing noted, customers can order the popular CamelBak Water Bottles from PromotionalItems.me fully customized with their logo and promotional message.

"CamelBak has completely updated their line of custom water bottles, and we have the entire new line, and we are now offering new lower minimum orders," Peters said.

The fact that PromotionalItems.me would expand their line of CamelBak Water Bottles will not surprise their ever-growing group of satisfied clients. Since PromotionalItems.me first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding selection of products, as well as their top-notch customer service.

From coasters and napkins to tote bags, coffee mugs, matchbooks and the expanded selection of CamelBak water bottles, PromotionalItems.me is a one stop shop for custom promotional items.

"We have chosen to focus on a targeted group of promotional products so that we can ensure incredible customer service, unparalleled knowledge and tightly controlled product quality," Peters noted, adding that in addition to having a true appreciation for promotional marketing, the company's team is also highly skilled in the print industry.

"Our experienced staff will guarantee that your logo will look beautiful on your personalized items. When it comes to custom printing your logo on promos, you won't find a company more passionate or more caring about your brand."

Even though the selection of CamelBak water bottles was expanded quite recently, it is already creating quite a buzz with customers who are eager to order the customized bottles. For instance, the 25-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle is made from durable Tritan material, and is available in a wide range of colors.

About PromotionalItems.me:

PromotionalItems.me is the home for custom promotional items including coasters, napkins, tote bags, coffee mugs, matchbooks, matchboxes, travel mugs, drawstring bags, promotional glasses, shopping bags, stadium cups and much more. Customers may have their logo and promotional message imprinted on their next order of promotional items from the company that knows promos. For more information, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/.

Corporate Offices:

Snap Promotions, LLC

2401 Oxford Road

Lawrence, KS 66049

Contact:

Jason Peters

jasonp@snappromotions.com

785-856-7627

SOURCE: PromotionalItems.me

