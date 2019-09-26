InterestSpring LLC: Anaccord's RUBY Waterproof Speaker Wins the European Product Design Award and is Nominated for German Design Award 2020

The Award-Winning Wall Mount Speakers Offer the Ideal Balance of Functionality, Durability and Aesthetic Appeal

XINBEI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Anaccord Electronic Technology, one of Taiwan's and China's leading manufacturers of professional audio speakers products, is pleased to announce the release of their Anaccord RUBY (DC-1-B5/B6/B8) Premium RUBY Wall Mount Speakers. The IPX66 Waterproof Certified Outdoor Wall Mount PA Speakers have won the bronze award for European Product Design Award 2019 (EPDA) and are also nominated for a German Design Award (GDA) in 2020.

For more information about the award winning wall mount speakers, please visit https://anaccord.net/work/ruby-dc-1-b5-b6-b8-ipx66-waterproof-wall-mount-pa-speakers/.

As a spokesperson for the award winning wall mount speaker manufacturer noted, The European Product Design Award EPDA is organized by the Farmani Group, which assembled the European Product Design Award to bring attention to international product design and to reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product.

The German Design Awards (GDA) by the German Design Council is a highly prestigious official design award for Germany presented by the German Ministry for Economics and Technology. GDA honours innovative products and projects, their manufacturers and designers in the German and international design sector. Only those formally nominated can take part in the competition. The evaluation criteria for nomination includes the overall concept, sustainability, aesthetics, durability and functionality of the product, amongst other things.

Both winning the EPDA bronze award and being a GDA 2020 nominee are great news for Anaccord, and are also perfect timing, as they are gearing up to expand their market into Germany and the EU region.

The RUBY IPX66 Waterproof Speakers come with the perfect balance in terms of functionality, durability and the aesthetic appeal on their construction, where they can effectively deliver the optimal sound quality and speaker performance within a sleek and modern design that can merge elegantly on any installation environment. In terms of audio performance , the Ruby Wall Mount PA Speaker system employed the exclusive Anaccord's Optimal Bass Enhancement Technology (AKA OBE) at the OBE Bass Radiator at the rear, which work smartly with the right mix of the smooth curves in the speakers' cabinets and premium grade material with perfect tensile strength. These elements empowered Ruby Speakers to deliver an incredibly Deep, Clear BASS and Audio Sound even without the support of extra subwoofer.

"We developed RUBY to redefine a new design trend for wall mount speakers market where beauty, durability, performance and user friendliness comes as one core concept right from the initial stage of the product design. Winning the bronze award for European Product Design Award means a lot of to the design and development team behind Ruby," lead designer Steve Ko said, adding that while they have yet to see whether Ruby can win the upcoming German Design Award, being nominated for a prestigious award like the GDA is considered an important milestone for Anaccord.

Anaccord Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, the company behind the RUBY Wall Mount Speakers, is one of the market leading audio speakers manufacturers in Taiwan China, specializing in developing Wall Mount, In-wall, Ceiling speakers for the installation speakers market. They had spent countless hours conducting vigorous testing and prototyping for the perfect mix of design and product features for RUBY. They soft launched RUBY wall mount speakers a few months back to just a few key clients for feedback and further tweaks and had received raving reviews.

Anaccord will showcasing RUBY IPX66 Waterproof Outdoor Speakers in the coming months in various trade-shows like the Hong Kong Electronic Fair and the TAITRONICS Taipei Exhibition, among others, and to key markets like the United States, UK, Europe, ME and Asia in the coming months, either in their Anaccord's reseller brand for or OEM/ODM partner's brands.

About Anaccord:

Anaccord is one of the market leading audio products manufacturers in Taiwan China with 30 years of combined expertise in audio products. They have helped clients across the globe including in the USA, Germany, Japan and parts of Asia Pacific for OEM/OEM projects with the main focus on installation speaker like Wall Mount Speakers, In-wall, ceiling speakers and PA systems, among other audio products. For more information, please visit https://anaccord.net/.

