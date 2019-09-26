LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Announces Distribution of Index Constituent Survey through The Harris Poll and Pride Media

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today the distribution of a national survey of LGBTQ adults conducted by the Harris Poll as part of an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) methodology process for their anticipated LGBTQ100 ESG Index launch. In concert with recognition for the survey by equality-driven community influencers and companies, Pride Media, a leading news media company for LGBTQ audiences, is supporting the initiative by sharing the Harris Poll survey across its various media channels, including Out and Advocate digital platforms. Click here to view Harris Poll

"Pride Media is thrilled to work with LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings on its first campaign to reach the LGBTQ+ community," said Orlando Reece, CEO of Pride Media. "This unique campaign is not only awareness for the Index, but to engage the community to express their preferences, engagement and trust in companies that may become associated with the LGBTQ100 ESG Index." he added.

Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty, added "the endorsement and constituent reach of Pride Media is a valuable asset as it is considered among the most influential LGBTQ media companies in the world. This will help broaden our reach within the LGBTQ community to ensure that a broad cross-section of community members will be eligible to take part in this meaningful LGBTQ survey."

The survey, administered through The Harris Poll, provides the ESG Index unique distinction in corporate and financial sectors as it will reach potentially more than 150,000+ LGBTQ community members across the nation. Interested respondents will be asked about their attitudes and behaviors toward companies and alignment with their personal values and issues critical to the LGBTQ+ community.

Bob Witeck, founder of Witeck Communications, and adviser to the Harris Poll, added, "LGBTQ consumers, investors and business owners, more than ever before, are helping shape the direction of America's markets. Significantly, their mark is being felt in sales rooms, boardrooms, factory floors as well as trading floors. It is important not simply to celebrate this visibility but to measure it, understand it and express it in the marketplace. There should be no surprise that corporations that benefit from these trends are among the leading performers in the economy."

"We are excited to launch our national LGBTQ Loyalty survey, which we believe is the first of its kind, through The Harris Poll, one of the most trusted polling companies in the world. By empowering all respondents to align their preferences with high performing companies in the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, we believe the Index can advance equality for LGBTQ Americans," added Bobby Blair.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company is seeking to benchmark the first-ever Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. We believe that the Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

About Harris

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. http://www.theharrispoll.com/

About Pride Media

Pride Media is the largest publisher of LGBTQ content in the U.S., including Out, The Advocate, OutTraveler, Plus and PRIDE.com. With over 50 years of award-winning editorial spanning digital, print, social and experiential, our content shapes the LGBTQ landscape-serving as the go-to destination for our audience across entertainment, news & politics, LGBTQ rights, travel, wellness, finance, food & spirits and fashion. By covering every aspect of the LGBTQ experience, Pride Media's brands use the power of words to inspire the full spectrum of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people to live life with pride.

