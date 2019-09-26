Sydney Startup Incent, Offers 20 Percent Cryptocurrency Rewards at United Petrol

Participants can sign up for the platform at Incent.com to sync their bank account and be credited with the bonus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / With the rise in global fuel prices ever higher, Australians are bracing themselves for another petrol price hike, the largest single impact being on Australian households.

In the interest of relieving the current and upcoming financial stress imposed on everyday Aussies, for a limited time only Sydney startup Incent is running a special deal offering 20 percent back in INCNT, Australia's first cryptocurrency for all purchases at United Petrol stations around Australia.

The company chose United Petrol for the largest promotion they have run to date for several reasons. "Incent was designed to give customers meaningful rewards and to enable regular businesses to compete against global giants. United Petrol is a great 100 percent Australian-owned business who always seems to do the best by their customers in terms of price: exactly the kind of guys we want to support," says CEO Rob Wilson.

Participants simply need to sign up to the platform at www.Incent.com and sync their bank account in order to be credited with a cryptocurrency bonus when they purchase fuel at any of United Petrol's 450-plus outlets around the country.

Incent was founded in 2017 with the aim of revolutionising the loyalty sector using blockchain technology. Instead of receiving IOU-style points - which can be devalued or even discontinued by the issuing company - Incent credits customers with cryptocurrency, purchased off the open market, driving demand into a scarce resource with the aim of increasing its value over time.

"Giving consumers something of real value rather than points that can expire or only be redeemed under strict conditions is one of Incent's key differences," explains Wilson. "But it's also what goes on under the bonnet that makes it truly compelling. Once a user has synced their bank account, rewards are issued automatically. There are no plastic cards to remember and no friction for the customer or business. Consumers can literally save as they spend, seamlessly."

Any consumer who has signed up for Incent and synced their bank account or card - a fast, secure process - will receive 20 percent of their fuel purchase price at United back into their Incent account as crypto rewards. The offer will last until early October. Rewards can be withdrawn once users undertake a subscription to the platform.

About Incent:

Incent has developed the means to provide ordinary people with the means to build wealth using the means of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Incent is a unique, sustainable rewards community which uses Australia's first cryptocurrency as its means of reward. Incent members are rewarded for every cent of eligible spend, regardless of where they spend, including shopping, bills, food and rent. For more information visit Incent's website at https://incent.com

