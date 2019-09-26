ZT Systems, a premiere provider of innovative compute and storage solutions for hyperscale datacenters, today showcased a new server design leveraging the Open Accelerator Infrastructure and OCP Accelerator Module (OAI-OAM) specifications at the Open Compute Regional Summit. Forthcoming in 2020, OCP-Certified solutions based on this design will help customers meet the ever-increasing bandwidth and interconnect flexibility requirements of today's rapidly evolving Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) applications.

Contributed to the Open Compute Project (OCP) by Facebook, Microsoft and Baidu, the OAM specification supports an array of hardware accelerator technologies and interconnect topologies, while OAI encompasses OAM and supporting subsystems including baseboard and chassis. The new server design presented by ZT Systems leverages these specifications to enable the flexible and efficient deployment of a broad array of hardware accelerators including GPU, FPGA, and more.

"ZT Systems is pleased to present this new server design at the Open Compute Regional Summit," said Raymond Miles, ZT Systems VP of Architecture. "As an OCP Gold Member and Open Compute Solution Provider, ZT works closely with partners to create solutions that power the most demanding hyperscale workloads. With ZT Systems servers based on open accelerator standards, global datacenter customers will be able to quickly and flexibly deploy the latest accelerator technology to offer powerful new artificial intelligence and ML/DL capabilities."

As a longtime contributor to the Open Compute Project, ZT Systems offers several OCP Inspired and Accepted solutions on the Open Compute Marketplace. ZT has been active in the Open Compute community since its inception, with a presence at OCP events extending back to the very first Summit in 2012. ZT Systems solutions combine the energy efficiency, performance, versatility and cost effectiveness of OCP design elements with ZT's hyperscale-focused integration, supply chain and deployment capabilities. Customers benefit from ZT's unique experience deploying platforms featuring these technologies into real-world hyperscale environments.

About ZT Systems Celebrating 25 years in business, ZT Systems is a leading supplier of hyperscale compute and storage solutions. Headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, ZT's global manufacturing spans the US, EMEA and APAC. A trusted design, manufacturing, and logistics partner, ZT serves data center operators from enterprise organizations to the largest cloud providers. Through close, confidential customer engagement, ZT leverages deep experience with hyperscale workloads and supply chain considerations to develop application-tailored solutions. Flexible, purpose-built manufacturing capabilities enable ZT to sustain high quality while accommodating the dynamic nature of hyperscale. Integrated rack-level solutions are shipped worldwide with an industry-leading delivery SLA, and supported with global service and RMA capabilities. ZT's commitment to operational excellence is demonstrated by a strong track record of on-time delivery.

Learn more at ztsystems.com/ocp or contact us at 866-298-7089 ocpsales@ztsystems.com

