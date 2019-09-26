In-app Advertising Market to Reach a Market Size of $220 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global In-app Advertising Market, published by KBV research, The Global In-app Advertising Market size is expected to reach $220 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period. In-app advertising has become prominent and a preferred mode of promotion, in today's internet-driven marketing. In-app advertising is done through various modes including banner advertisements, video advertisements, and interstitials. Nowadays, advertisers leverage in-app Private Marketplaces (PMPs) for improving campaign return-on-investment (ROI) and offer protection against fraudulent methods.

The North America market dominated the Global In-app Advertising iOS Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during (2019 - 2025). The growth of the in-app advertising market can be attributed to the growing demand for mobile-based advertisement across significant industries. This trend has been linked to the popularity of online shopping, messaging, gaming, and other applications. Companies established in North America and Europe has higher advertisement budgets, due to which the requirement for in-app advertising is expected to be higher in these countries. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2019 - 2025).

The Banner Ads market dominated the Global In-app Advertising Market by Type 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period. The Rich Media Ads market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Interstitial Ads market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.4% during (2019 - 2025). In-app advertisements can generate better user engagement as compared to the web-based advertisement done on mobiles. It further enables marketers to effectively target their audience on the basis of attributes that are related to interests, usage patterns, age, and location. A higher click-through rate helps in boosting the demand for in-app advertising. Also, the advent of mobile applications has emerged as another key factor for the market growth.

The Messaging market dominated the Global In-app Advertising Market by Application 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.9 % during the forecast period. Mobile applications, in comparison to mobile web, are an ideal place for marketers to establish and run effective and personal advertising touch points. Applications provide a highly dynamic and engaging medium for advertisers to capture the attention of consumers and encourage them to take a look at and interact with the advertisements. The Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.2% during (2019 - 2025). The Online Shopping market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Additionally, The Gaming market is also expected to witness a high growth rate during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., The Rubicon Project, Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Tapjoy, Inc. and Chartboost, Inc.

Global In-app Advertising Market Segmentation

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Type

Banner Ads

Rich Media Ads

Interstitial Ads

Video Ads

Others

By Application

Messaging

Entertainment

Online Shopping

Gaming

Payments and Ticketing

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Facebook, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Google, Inc.

The Rubicon Project, Inc.

InMobi Pte Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Tapjoy, Inc.

Chartboost, Inc.

