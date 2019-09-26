Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Provides Statutory Consolidation, Management Reporting, Budgeting and Planning, Disclosure Management and IFRS 16 for Alcopa

Alcopa, a family-owned investment holding based in Belgium, active in more than 18 countries, through 10 portfolio companies, selected CCH Tagetik as the best solution for the office of the CFO, to support the business dynamics of the group

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals is providing a transformative suite of statutory consolidation, management reporting, budgeting and planning, disclosure management and IFRS 16 processes to Alcopa group, a family-owned company based near Antwerp, in Belgium, leader in its industries.

"Alcopa group had been using SAP BPC but chose to switch to the finance transformation platform from CCH Tagetik which will allow them to give freedom to their different portfolio companies to create their own detailed operational reporting, each of them combined with the financial reporting at group level. All this without having to duplicate or transfer any data. This gives them more detailed and accurate insights in their business and in a faster way. We are really glad to welcome Alcopa to the CCH Tagetik customer community." says Dorien Roes, General Manager, Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik for Belgium and Luxembourg.

The CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform powered by the Analytic Information Hub for modern performance management, easily turns high volumes of data into information, to speed up any process and provide drilldown, variance analysis and modeling at the lowest level. Digital transformation is enabled and gives the Office of Finance a complete view to gain key insights, create sustainable value and drive strategy across the organization.

