Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Selected to Provide Cogeneration for Eight Long Island Schools

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas driven on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the award of a contract to supply 950 kW of Tecogen cogeneration systems to a prominent energy services company (ESCO) for eight schools in Long Island, New York. The order includes three 75 kW Tecopower cogeneration systems for three middle schools, and seven 100 kW Inverde e+ systems in five high schools. The Inverde e+ high school projects are capable of providing microgrid operation in the event of a grid outage, allowing the facilities to be designated as a place of refuge.

"We have worked with this ESCO on previous school districts with similar energy reduction goals," noted Joseph E. Gehret, Director of Field Operations for Tecogen. "The analysis of these schools showed significant energy savings that allowed the ESCO to include cogeneration in their overall building efficiency measures with the districts. The close proximity of our Brooklyn service center with numerous factory trained technicians will maximize both uptime and savings for the ESCO and was a key decider in being chosen for this project."

School systems and municipalities benefit from energy service companies due to their ability to commit to savings measures for long periods of time or bundle many energy conservation measures under one project management team. Typical energy measures such as efficient lighting and smarter energy controls can be significantly supplemented by implementing cogeneration technology to generate a portion of the school's electric use and offset energy used for heating the building.

"Many energy services companies have clearly defined hurdle rates for deploying capital into energy contracts such as this one," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "Tecogen has a 35 year track record of maintaining our fleet through our 10 service centers. With energy services contracts typically lasting 15-20 years, longevity and reliability for the operation of the plant is essential. We are looking forward to working with this ESCO and the school districts to accomplish the expected energy savings over the duration of the contract."

The project will receive incentives from the local utility. Once complete, the systems are expected to be maintained from Tecogen's Brooklyn service center throughout the duration of the ESCO's long-term contract.

