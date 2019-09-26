TheTIE.IO: The TIE Launches a Suite of Seven Institutional Grade Cryptocurrency Data Feeds

The TIE announces the launch of the first corporate actions and significant development feed for digital assets alongside six additional APIs built for institutional use

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / The TIE, LLC ("The TIE"), a leading cryptocurrency information services firm, announces the launch of The TIE Data Services, a subsidiary of The TIE providing sophisticated and proprietary digital asset data solutions for buy-side firms and other market participants.

Included among The TIE Data Services' offerings is Crypto SigDev™, the first corporate actions and significant development feed for digital assets. The TIE's Crypto SigDev™ feed is a pioneering solution for the digital asset ecosystem, alerting investors of the most notable cryptocurrency events and significant developments in real-time. Crypto SigDev™ was developed in an exclusive partnership with Robotic Online Intelligence, a Hong Kong based provider of SaaS-based research automation, custom search tools, and AI-powered text analytics.

The TIE's customers are the first to know when any significant development is announced, including hard forks, regulatory decisions, and token burns. Developed for both quantitative models and discretionary event-driven investing, The TIE Crypto SigDev™ feed pulls from thousands of curated sources in multiple languages including Chinese. The TIE has developed tools to solve for complex natural language processing issues and has deployed neural networks to accurately tag and classify corporate actions to automate the collections process.

The TIE is also launching four distinct cryptocurrency sentiment APIs. Developed on top of Social Market Analytics' (SMA) proprietary sentiment engine, these feeds have been refined by The TIE to service the digital asset community. The TIE's sentiment APIs leverage SMA's access to the Twitter Firehose, the full real-time stream of 850M tweets per day, and provide investors with a significantly expanded set of proprietary metrics exclusively available to customers of The TIE. Research shows that sentiment is the leading indicator of cryptocurrency price movement and The TIE is at the forefront of analyzing and quantifying investor emotion.

The TIE's new offerings cater to a wide range of clients including quantitative and fundamental funds, miners, venture funds, sell-side researchers, OTC and lending desks, insurers, exchanges, and more.

Commenting on the launch, The TIE CEO Joshua Frank said: "Since inception, our goal has always been to address the problems inherent to cryptocurrency data, an asset class lacking fundamentals. While many in the industry have tried to tackle these issues through the development of on-chain analytics and market data feeds, we believe that tracking significant developments and quantifying sentiment are foundational to the development and maturation of the digital asset market. Our goal is to offer solutions that traditional fund managers have come to expect from leading financial information firms like Refinitiv, S&P, FactSet, and IHS Markit. In just over a month since quietly rolling out The TIE Data Services we have already signed contracts to service funds and firms within the space that collectively manage billions in AUM."

The TIE will continue to offer TheTIE.io as a free-to-use and ad-free platform as a service to the cryptocurrency community. The TIE Data Services is primarily a back-end provider of analytics solutions.

To view The TIE Data Service's full suite of offerings visit https://data.thetie.io

About The TIE

Based in New York, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut, The TIE, LLC was founded in December 2017 by co-founders Joshua Frank, Joseph Gits, Ben Latz and Eric Frank. Joshua was formerly a consultant at SS&C Technologies developing post-trade settlement solutions for leading custodians, brokers, and asset managers. Joseph was a co-founder of QAI, VP of Quantitative Analytics at Thomson Reuters, and is currently the CEO of Social Market Analytics. Ben was previously an equity derivatives researcher for Tastytrade and founding employee of The Small Exchange. Eric was the former President of the $2.3B Investment & Advisory division at Thomson Reuters, founder of ADR.com, and is currently the CEO of Lightbox, a private equity backed real estate data firm.

The TIE has committed to a strict ethics policy ensuring our independence and the integrity of our data and offerings. For additional information on our commitment to trust, transparency, and accountability you can read our ethics statement at http://data.thetie.io/ethics.

