Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019.

The assessment is based on Everest Group's annual Request for Information (RFI) process, analysis of the marketplace and interactions with leading software product engineering service providers. The PEAK Matrix positions only the best-in-class service providers technology vendors.

Everest Group evaluated 25 leading providers, classifying them a Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers. Infogain was evaluated across a wide range of criteria on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix that included "Market Impact" and "Vision and Capability", basing the research on the following:

Service provider briefings on vision and strategy, performance, trends, frameworks and solutions, strengths, investment and improvement areas.

Buyer reference interviews, ongoing buyer surveys, and interactions that include service provider performance, benchmarking, priorities and best practices.

Cathy Chandhok, Chief Marketing Officer, Infogain said, "We are excited and honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix. The results bear testimony to our software product engineering services expertise and consistent superior delivery."

Nishith Mathur, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer added, "With our new platform strategy focusing on cloud native architecture, microservices and the use of automation and machine learning, we have been accelerating innovation and engineering business outcomes for our customers. We look forward in our platform engineering space."

"Enterprises globally are investing in the creation of digital platforms to drive efficiency in operations and deliver superior customer experience. Infogain has emerged as a Major Contender in software product engineering services owing to its strong capabilities in platform engineering," stated Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group. "This, coupled with deep domain across its focus verticals, including hi-tech, retail, insurance, and travel and hospitality, has enabled it to engage with Fortune 500 customers. In addition, Infogain's client engagement and strong project management capabilities are acknowledged by customers as its key strengths."

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. To view the full report, click here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with expertise in software platform engineering and deep domain skills in travel, retail, insurance and high technology. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence for our clients. For more information, visit www.infogain.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005502/en/

Contacts:

Infogain

Cathy Chandhok

Chief Marketing Officer

cathy.chandhok@infogain.com

(408) 355-6028

Archetype

Gaurav Dhawan

Account Director

gaurav.dhawan@archetype.co

+91 9911508885