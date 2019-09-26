Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce significant advancements from a two phased surface exploration program completed in late August at its Indy Sedex project (100% option) in central British Columbia. Highlights include the definition of a large new Sedex target called the Delta Horizon. The new target is located 5km northwest of the B-9 Zone, where shallow Sedex style mineralization was discovered in 2018, including 12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, and 24.46g/t Ag (14.98% ZnEq) over 6.3m in hole IB18-009, and remains open for expansion.

With a large claim position (25km strike), recent discoveries of shallow mineralization and several large targets remaining to be tested, the Indy project provides multiple opportunities for discoveries of sedimentary hosted exhalative (Sedex) type deposits in an accessible and unexplored region of central British Columbia.

2019 Program Highlights

Delta Horizon: 659 B-horizon soil samples outline a 1.5km long high contrast, multi-element geochemical anomaly defined by distinctive Sedex pathfinder elements and rock exposures.

"The new Delta Horizon, with its current 1.5km length, strong soil geochemistry, Sedex-type geology and distinctive pathfinder elements underscores the potential for another discovery at this accessible and under-explored project," stated Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "The extensive 2019 sampling program (1,194 soils) over the 7km long main trend has identified the distinctive geochemical signatures associated with Sedex deposits, in several potentially stacked horizons. The aggregate length of targets on the project now exceeds 5km."

Delta Horizon

The Delta Horizon combines rock and soil metal enrichment with distinctive pathfinder elements and geologic rock types common to Sedex deposits. Located within the Anomaly D area, it consists of a linear zone of siliceous sedimentary breccias, bounded by black shales and extending for 1.5km in length. A coincident multi-element soil geochemical anomaly (Zn, Pb, Ba, P, Sr) including 18 samples returning greater than 100ppm Pb over a 500m length, suggests potential metal accumulation towards the un-exposed base of the breccia unit. A distinctive zoning of metals in soil is also apparent. Initial rock sampling has returned elevated base metals (including Zn at 2,635ppm and Pb at 406ppm) with enriched levels of pathfinder elements commonly associated with Sedex deposits including numerous samples containing 5 to 15% barium and phosphorous (>2%) in discontinuous exposures of the breccia unit.

Anomalies B, C and Action Programs

At Anomaly B, a total of 379 B-horizon soils were collected. Highlights include the definition of three distinctive, parallel horizons, one of which is associated with mineralization discovered in 2018 drilling. The nearby lower two zones remain untested. In addition, distinctive geochemical patterns commonly associated with hydrothermal vents or feeders are now defined and may be the source of mineralization in the upper horizons. In 2018, a 250m long area

(B-9 Zone) of Anomaly B was explored with wide spaced drill holes and discovered numerous shallow Sedex style intersections, including 12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, and 24.46 g/t Ag (14.98% ZnEq) over 6.3m in hole IB18-009. In aggregate, over 2km of geochemical horizons are defined at Anomaly B; only 10% has been drill tested.

The Anomaly C exploration program included 49 B-horizon soil samples extending the high contrast multi-element anomaly to the south-east. As currently outlined, the anomaly measures 750m in strike length, is open in several directions and is untested by drilling.

In 2019, initial soil sampling was conducted on the recently acquired Action Anomaly. The program included 107 B-horizon soils collected over a wide spaced grid covering a 27ha area. Soil samples returned very high results including up to 3,187ppm Zn, 1,432ppm Pb, 2.7g/t Ag and 1,685ppm Ba. The current zone measures 750m in strike length, is open to the south and requires further surface exploration in advance of drilling.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/48182_zinc2.jpg





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/48182_zinc4.jpg

Next Steps

Airborne geophysical surveys and continued geochemical sampling are currently being evaluated as cost-effective methods to provide three-dimensional data and further prioritize the numerous anomalies and mineralized zones for drill target selection. Additional soil geochemistry is required to evaluate the Delta East area, where wide-spaced historical sampling returned extensive areas of anomalous Zn+Pb in soil.

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth in zinc through exploration and expansion of the advanced stage West Desert project (100%) in Utah and exploration of the early stage Indy project (100% option) in British Columbia. West Desert has a large underground resource open for expansion and has district scale exploration potential. A West Desert preliminary economic assessment completed in 2014 forecasted 1.6 billion pounds of zinc production over 15 years. Byproducts would include copper, magnetite and indium, the latter being identified by the United States in 2017 as a critical mineral. West Desert is well located with easy access and existing infrastructure. The Indy project comprises near surface discoveries, large untested exploration targets and regional discovery potential. Indy is readily accessible by road from Prince George, the major hub for transportation and heavy industry in central British Columbia and is located 85km south of the Canadian National Railway.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

