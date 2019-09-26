Endodontic Consumables Market to Garner $1.99 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Endodontic Consumables Market by Product (Endodontic File, Obturator, and Permanent Endodontic Sealer) and End User (Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global endodontic consumables industry accounted for $1.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Surge in prevalence of dental diseases, increased in geriatric population, and growth in awareness toward oral hygiene have boosted the growth of the global endodontic consumables market. Moreover, growth in dental tourism supplemented the growth of the market. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment hamper the market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and potential in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4612

The Endodontic files segment held largest share

By product & services, the endodontic files segment dominated the global endodontic consumables market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in number of root canal procedures. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report provides analysis of the other segments such as obturators and permanent endodontic sealers.

The Hospitals and dental academic research institutes segment to manifest fastest growth by 2026

The hospitals and dental academic research institutes segment is projected register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to improved access to healthcare and increasing research activities. However, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global endodontic consumables market, as majority of endodontic procedures are performed in dental clinics.

Europe held the lion's share, followed by North America

The market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to availability of advanced endodontic care facilities and wide usage of endodontic consumables. Moreover, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the global endodontic consumables market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to large population base presenting future growth opportunities and growing awareness regarding dental care in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4612

Torchbearers of the market

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group International

Danaher Corporation

Coltene Holding AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

FKG Dentaire SA

Mani, Inc.

Septodont Holding

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

3D Printing Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Safety Needles Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg