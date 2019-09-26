Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Hostme has partnered with Google to launch an online reservation option that will enable restaurant owners to start accepting reservations right from Google Search and Google Maps at no cost to them.





Hostme is a modern table management, online reservation and wait-list management solution for the restaurant industry. The new program - Reserve with Google - is an innovative feature that allows guests to book directly through Google's search engine and Google Maps, improving the ease of making restaurant reservations, and increasing guest conversions. "We're turning those just browsing into actual bookings," says Evgeny Popov, CEO of Hostme.

For restaurants that want to be able to accept reservations from Reserve with Google right away, Hostme now offers restaurants a complimentary version of its solution. (It can be accessed here: https://panel.hostmeapp.com/signup-partner).

Popov stated, "Hostme wants to become the trusted partner for all restaurant owners, fostering growth and helping the industry embrace digitalization." According to Popov, the company will continue to grow and empower restaurant owners with the right solutions at the right price. "No other restaurant reservation system can attest to being more customer-focused than Hostme. We measure our success based on our customers' growth and nothing else."

This new partnership follows Hostme's partnership with Lightspeed. Both partnerships are designed to grow restaurant revenue and improve efficiency through the digitalization of their operations systems and processes.

More than 4000 customers in 27 countries use Hostme's digital solution, which replaces the traditional reservation system with a real-time app that makes no-shows and big buzzers obsolete. For more information, visit https://www.hostmeapp.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Fabro

Phone: 703-953-0999

Email: mary.fabro@hostmeapp.com

