Lief Labs Speaks At Natural Products Association's The Big Natural Conference

Lief CEO Adel Villalobos discusses contract manufacturing and supplement brand start-up best practices in the Digital Age

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, today announced that Lief's CEO and Founder Adel Villalobos delivered a presentation, titled, "Getting the Company Off the Ground in the Digital Age," at The Big Natural Conference, hosted by the Natural Products Association (NPA) at the MGM National Harbor September 11th-12th. Led by NPA CEO and President, Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., The Big Natural conference brought together industry leaders, innovators and government officials to share insights that will educate, empower and spark innovative ideas to drive the industry forward.

Adel Villalobos, Founder & CEO of Lief Labs, a premier formulation & product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, based in Valencia, CA, presents, "Getting the Company Off the Ground in the Digital Age," at The Big Natural Conference hosted by the Natural Products Association (NPA).

"The disruption in the new digital environment in which we operate today requires CMOs who can add value to the enterprise by using technology to keep up with the speed required," said Villalobos. "This creates tension between serving the new market and maintaining the long-term viability of manufacturing in the face of new regulations and price pressure. This requires building an end-to-end infrastructure in support of your brand but this disruption should be recognized for what it is - a big opportunity."

Building trusted relationships, Lief provides its clients with an infrastructure, including product developers, research & development, quality control, and regulatory compliance services to help brands develop new products and get ahead of and capitalize on trends while also providing the back-end manufacturing and world-class customer service. Lief has a state-of-the art R&D laboratory to help its clients formulate innovative products and identify trends early.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

For more information, contact:

Cathy Loos

347-334-4135

cathy@adam-friedman.com

Adam Friedman

917-675-6250

Adam@adam-friedman.com

SOURCE: Lief Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561036/Lief-Labs-Speaks-At-Natural-Products-Associations-The-Big-Natural-Conference