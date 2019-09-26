Biochips Market to Reach a Market Size of $20.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Biochips Market, published by KBV research, The Global Biochips Market size is expected to reach $20.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Applications of biochips in biochemistry, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, proteology, clinical pathology and analysis of DNAs are widely available. In terms of particular applications, biochips can be used to screen analytes for traces of biological warfare, drug discovery, and drug development, for the molecular diagnosis of disease and other diseases, for personalized medicine and to identify a wide range of biomolecules in general.

The North America market dominated the Global DNA Chip Market by Region in 2018, and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. This is directly related to a rise in cancer incidence, development of the geriatric population and the use of biochips because of their extensive use. Moreover, in the future, market players are expected to see a significant amount of key stakeholders and the accessibility of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2019 - 2025).

The Drug Discovery and Development market dominated the Global Biochips Market by Application in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period. The Disease Diagnostics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during (2019 - 2025). The development of advanced biochips with enhanced features has led to the extension of these products' applications and thus boosts the development of the market. In addition, strategic development by key participants is projected to improve in the near future, fueling market growth.

The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector market dominated the Global Biochips Market by End User in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period. The Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during (2019 - 2025). The Academic and Research Institutes market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fluidigm Corporation, Horiba Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Biochips Market Segmentation

ByProduct

DNA Chip

Protein Chip

Lab-on-Chip and

Other Products

ByApplication

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture and

Other Applications

ByEndUser

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic and Research Institutes and

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Fluidigm Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

