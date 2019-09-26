SINGAPORE, Sept 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito today announced that users of Infinito Wallet can now trade over 150 cryptocurrencies seamlessly inside the app using the newly introduced feature, Native Exchange. This new function is developed in collaboration with Infinito's strategic network of exchange service partners, the first of which to be implemented is the popular non-custodial exchange, Changelly. More exchange partners will be integrated to upgrade this function with a "best-rate" feature where users can choose from a selection of attractive trading rates from different platforms.Trading is undisputedly the number one need for anyone taking part in the decentralized world, since one needs to own a cryptocurrency to get started. Since the beginning, exchanges thus finance applications in general - along with games - have been and will undoubtedly continue to dominate the market in terms of user base size and activeness.To answer this huge market demand, Infinito is focusing its efforts to become a full-fledged decentralized financial solution for crypto communities, starting first with the release of its official token, INFT, and now with the in-wallet trading feature. As defined in Infinito's Litepaper, the company will continue to focus on integration of DeFi and payment services, primarily as native functionalities, for its products. Staking, fiat gateway, and payment account management, amongst others, are listed as key priorities in the upcoming months.Infinito has also made public the API of this feature, called Infinito Exchange Module API, via its developer platform IBP here: https://platform.infinito.io/marketplace/api-sdk/exchange-apiIn celebration for the launch of Native Exchange, Infinito and its partners are hosting a special launch offer where users can trade with zero transaction fees charged for two weeks, as well getting rewarded with extra crypto per transaction.About InfinitoFounded in 2016, Infinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications, and developers through its product ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY. It is backed by a team of 50+ professionals with intensive experience in blockchain, including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers - proudly based and registered in Singapore.- Official website: https://infinito.io- Global Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowalletSource: InfinitoCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.