Web Presence: Travis Ackerman considers proposed midtown Fort Collins hotel construction project

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Leading North Colorado real estate broker Travis Ackerman explores new landmark hotel planned for Fort Collins' popular midtown area.

With construction touted to begin as early as next spring, a new landmark six-story hotel could soon be coming to Fort Collins. A leading North Colorado real estate broker, Travis Ackerman takes a closer look at the proposed construction, set to take center stage on the gateway to Colorado State University in the city's vibrant and bustling midtown district.

"Designs have now been unveiled for the proposed six-story, 149-room hotel proposed for construction on the current site of a Chuck E Cheese's restaurant at the corner of College Avenue and Prospect Road," reveals Ackerman, a leading figure in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in Fort Collins and across North Colorado.

The proposed hotel, it's understood, will replace the popular children's eatery-which will subsequently relocate to elsewhere in the city-as well as an existing retail outlet which also shares the site, according to Travis Ackerman. "While plans have now been submitted to the city, the proposed hotel still requires the final go-ahead before construction can begin," he explains. The project's developers, however, he says, are believed to be anticipating a start date in the spring of 2020.

Conveniently situated, the finished hotel, located close to the southeastern edge of the sprawling Colorado State University campus, would be well within walking distance of Fort Collins' downtown district, Travis Ackerman points out. "Good transport links in the area would also promptly deliver hotel guests to other popular areas of the city," he adds.

On-site parking for approximately 110 vehicles is also planned for the 149-room hotel, as is a full-service restaurant. "Parking in this part of the city is already limited, so on-site parking at the proposed new hotel would represent a welcome convenience for prospective future guests," suggests Ackerman. An additional 100 further parking spots are also planned adjacent to the hotel, subject to agreement with neighboring property owners, according to the real estate expert.

"The planned hotel would support a continuing boom in construction within Fort Collins' popular midtown area," Travis Ackerman reveals, "following the completion of Colorado State University's new football stadium, its health center, and a number of new apartment buildings just to the west of the proposed College Avenue and Prospect Road site."

New construction in the area comes following significant city infrastructure improvements, including a rebuilt intersection at College Avenue and Prospect Road.

"The new hotel, it's hoped," adds Travis Ackerman, wrapping up, "would serve all manner of guests, including visitors to the city, both for business and for pleasure, as well as those visiting and affiliated with nearby Colorado State University."

Travis Ackerman is a director for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate specializing in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in North Colorado. Since 2007, Colorado State University graduate Ackerman has been involved in a total of more than 500 transactions worth in excess of $350 million. Known in the North Colorado real estate community for his integrity and work ethic, realtor and Colorado native Travis Ackerman is now recognized as one of the top commercial brokers in the region.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561132/Travis-Ackerman-considers-proposed-midtown-Fort-Collins-hotel-construction-project