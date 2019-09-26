Avis Budget Group, Inc.: Avis Budget Group Names Avis Car Rental And Budget Car Rental Licensees of The Year

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) has announced its Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental Licensees of the Year for the International Region, which includes, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Asia-Pacific. This year's recipients of the annual awards are Avis Turkey and Budget Romania. Each honoree accepted the accolade at a celebratory event held in Lisbon, Portugal.



The annual Avis Budget Group International Licensee Awards recognize licensee partners that have demonstrated growth in annual financial performance, measured against their respective country's economic conditions, excellence in customer service and alignment with the brand's initiatives.

Keith Rankin, President, International at Avis Budget Group said: "I'm delighted to announce our Licensee Award winners, Avis Turkey and Budget Romania. Both winners have invested in their businesses, delivered strong growth and consistently generated high levels of customer satisfaction. As a global mobility company, with a presence in approximately 180 countries, we rely on the expertise and professionalism which our licensees offer Avis and Budget customers in their markets. These awards are to celebrate and recognize their hard work, passion and dedication."

Avis Car Rental in Turkey has driven growth in market despite challenging economic circumstances, that continue today. In this difficult environment, Avis Turkey focused on revenue management and revenue generation, whilst investing in the ancillary sales area of the business. As a result, Avis Turkey has not only maintained its number one market share position, but also grown the business by more than 22 percent, whilst keeping consistently high customer service scores, showing determination and spirit in the face of adversity.

Budget Romania is accepting this award after a very successful year, which has seen a revenue growth of 19 percent and a fleet size growth of more than 10 percent. Whilst investing in the brand, marketing and its rental locations, the country can celebrate a 10 percent increase in its customer service score over the prior year, providing quality vehicles at great value prices.

Contact: Laura Watts +44(0) 7342 075 430 laura.watts@abg.com (mailto:laura.watts@abg.com)

