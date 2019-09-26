Web Presence: David J Maloney scoops 2019 Nappie Award for Best Local TV Ad

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Lawyer David J Maloney picks up coveted award from independent newspaper Lagniappe Weekly's annual 'Nappies' for best local television advertisement.

For the third year running, leading Alabama personal injury lawyer David J Maloney has scooped a coveted Nappie Award, courtesy of Lagniappe Weekly, the number one local newspaper in Mobile, Alabama. With the 2019 Nappie Awards winners announced in the July 24th issue of the publication, Maloney looks back on the news and provides a closer look at both the awards and his work within the legal profession.

"It's official," remarked Maloney upon receipt of the news earlier this summer, "we've won Best Local TV Ad in the Nappies!"

"Without our clients and fans, stuff like this wouldn't be possible," he goes on, "so, to all who voted, thank you again."

David J Maloney also took the award for Best Local TV Ad in 2018 and 2017, beating off stiff competition from other local businesses. "I also took the award in 2015," he points out. Maloney was only just pipped to the title in 2016 by Visit Mobile, the official source for visitor information in the popular coastal city, home to countless attractions, outdoor adventures, fresh seafood, beaches, sightseeing excursions, leading golf courses, famous museums, and more.

The annual Nappie Awards are organized and hosted by Lagniappe Weekly. Lagniappe Weekly is the Alabama port city of Mobile's leading independent weekly newspaper. With a circulation of 30,000 and more than 80,000 readers each week, the popular publication provides highly localized content for the city's citizens and those from neighboring communities, including Fairhope, Daphne, and Theodore.

This year's Nappie Awards were held in support of the Sean Tuder Memorial Fund. City of Mobile police officer Sean Tuder lost his life in the line of duty earlier in 2019. Alongside David J Maloney and other fellow Nappie Award winners, Tuder also posthumously received the award for Best Mobile Police Officer, accepted by his widow, Krissy.

Elsewhere, other winners included Ashland Gallery for Best Art Gallery, The Battle House Hotel for Best Hotel, and FTZC for Best Local Company to Work For.

David J Maloney is a leading personal injury lawyer in Mobile, Alabama, based at Maloney-Lyons, LLC. "At Maloney-Lyons, LLC, we're devoted to protecting accident victims' rights," he explains. The firm, he says, focuses on helping injury victims with all manner of claims tied to motor vehicle, 18-wheeler, train, motorcycle, plane, and boat accidents.

"We also serve DUI victims and those harmed by medical malpractice, defective products, machine accidents, negligence, premises liability, slips and falls, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death, as well as a variety of other torts," adds Maloney, wrapping up.

To learn more about David J Maloney and Maloney-Lyons, LLC, call 251-433-4440 or visit http://www.maloney-lyons.com/david-maloney/.

