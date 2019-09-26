Free one-day events feature top thought leaders and global Process Mining innovators

Celonis, the market leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced speakers for its first-ever Superfluid World Tour, an eight-city event roadshow that brings together Process Mining experts and industry leaders with professionals to share insights, learn best practices, and engage with Celonis' award-winning Intelligent Business Cloud platform.

Keynote Speakers:

Al Gore, Former Vice President and Chairman, Generation Investment Management San Francisco

Tom Davenport, Author, Professor and Harvard Business Review Contributor US events (Atlanta, New York, Chicago, San Francisco).

Matthias Horx, Future Institute, German think tank for trend and future research Cologne, Germany

Christian Baudis, digital entrepreneur, futurist and former head of Google Germany Munich, Germany

Rob Koplowitz, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, digital process automation and artificial intelligence London, UK

Customer Speakers: Just some of the customers sharing their stories of Process Mining success include Adidas, Lockheed Martin, Merck, GE Healthcare, Uber, Dell Technologies, BD, Deutsche Telekom, Innogy, Siemens, Comcast, Sysmex, Saint Gobain, and Plansee

Where When:

Atlanta: October 22

New York City: October 24

Frankfurt: October 29

Chicago: October 30

Cologne: November 5

Munich: November 12

San Francisco: November 14

London: November 19

Register for free: https://www.celonis.com/superfluid-world-tour

