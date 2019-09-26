ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number

CA77815L1067 King Global Ventures Inc. 26.09.2019 CA49549V1067 King Global Ventures Inc. 27.09.2019 Tausch 1:1 7881

US44106M1027 Service Properties Trust 26.09.2019 US81761L1026 Service Properties Trust 27.09.2019 Tausch 1:1 7826

SE0001162462 Paynova AB 26.09.2019 SE0013108867 Paynova AB 27.09.2019 Tausch 100:1 7827