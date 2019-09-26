Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions, has earned five Golden Bridge Awards. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and customer programs from every major industry in the world.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards for our solutions, our dedication to our customers and our entire organization," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "These awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating the best possible customer experiences and providing technological innovation that drives world-class business outcomes for our clients. They also prove the value of our customer intimacy program which enables us to design tailored solutions that serve the specific needs of our customers, like those in the insurance industry."

Following are the winners that embody the ELM Solutions commitment to working with our customers to deliver the experiences, product innovations and dedicated industry focus that help them succeed.

Information Technology Services Team of the Year: Gold Award for simultaneously and substantially improving both business outcomes and customer experience.

Live Event of the Year: Gold Award for ELM18, the premier user conference, which had a Net Promoter Score of 57 and was rated "Excellent" by 84% of customer attendees.

Legal: Silver Award for the Total Spend Management approach.

Insurance: Bronze Award for Passport Claims Defense.

Best New Technology Software: Bronze Award for Legal Holds for Passport and TyMetrix 360°.

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. Our award-winning products include Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketViewLegal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a "strong performer" in the 2019 Q1 CLM Forrester Wave report; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $128 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

