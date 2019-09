BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report from China Daily:

Money is not everything, but money matters.

The story of the renminbi (RMB), China's currency, carries the memory of generations of Chinese.

Watch this vivid animation to share a journey with RMB, witnessing the rapid economic development of China and the huge improvement in Chinese people's standard of living in the past 70 years.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwW6nPzA9EQ