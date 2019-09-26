The Paver Guy of NWFL: Destin Area Paver Supply Company Launches New Website

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / based paving supply company The Paver Guy of NWFL is pleased to announce that they have launched a brand new website that customers may now access online. The company serves Destin, Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview and the nearby communities and, with the launch of their new website, they hope to provide their customers a more convenient way to get in touch.

Jeff Kruse, a representative for The Paver Guy of NWFL, says, "Helping you build the ultimate outdoor oasis is what we're all about at The Paver Guy of NWFL. We've been serving Destin and the surrounding area for a while now, and homeowners and contractors alike trust us as their number one source for pavers, travertine, and other raw materials for all types of hardscaping projects. We are very excited about launching our brand-new website!"

Kruse continues that, "The website is meant to make things easier for all of our customers. Whether you are an existing customer or a new one, you can use the website to take a look at all the products we have to offer, the many wonderful design ideas for both commercial and residential buildings."

The Paver Guy of NWFL provides a variety of pavers, including but not limited to 4x8 Brick, Stonehurst, Olde Towne, Mega Olde Towne, Plank, Tuscany, Quarztstone, Bluestone, antiqued variations of several of their options, and more. They also provide a variety of slabs, including Travertine, Park Plaza, Shellstone, and Porcelain. The company also offers Retaining Wall Pavers, Remodel Pavers, and more. The full extent of their products can be explored on the Paver Guy of NWFL's brand new website.

The Paver Guy of NWFL offers their hardscape supplies at affordable rates to both homeowners and contracts across the Gulf Coast. They boast that they work hand-in-hand with most local paving contractors so that homeowners can develop the outdoor space of their dreams. "We want you to fall in love with your yard with the help of our products," says Kruse.

He adds, "We can help you find the right materials for just about any addition to your yard. Any work you want done in your yard, we can help you with it. Whether you're dreaming of a stone paver pool deck or an extravagant outdoor fireplace, The Paver Guy of NWFL has everything you could possibly need to ensure that your project goes smoothly from start to finish, and the end result will look absolutely fantastic."

"Even if you're not ready for a DIY project," says Kruse, "we work closely with local contractors who can help you with the design and completion of your plans for your outdoor space. Contact the office today and let us know what we can do for you."

The Paver Guy of NWFL's dedicated service to their community has earned them a highly positive standing, as evidenced by their online reviews. Josh Wilson recommends The Paver Guy of NWFL with a simple, straightforward review that simply reads, "Great service, honest, good people."

The Paver Guy of NWFL also has reviews on HomeAdvisor, a website meant to help homeowners find prescreened, local professionals to carry out home improvement, maintenance, and remodeling services. In his review, Chris, a homeowner who hired The Paver Guy of NWFL for the installation of interlocking pavers for driveways and floors, gives the company a five-star rating and accompanies it with the caption, "Great customer service!"

Kruse says, "We appreciate feedback and communication from our customers and clients-and depend on it to improve-so that we can do better in the future. It's always wonderful to see how we've helped out the good people of our community."

Those who are interested in learning more about The Paver Guy of NWFL and the services they provide can find more information on the company's new website. Interested parties can contact Jeff Kruse directly for further details and make an appointment to visit the office at 225 Main St, Ste 16, Destin, FL. Additionally, more information can be found on the company Facebook page, where they frequently post updates, share information about their products and services, and interact with their customers.

