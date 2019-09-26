The global magazine publishing market is expected to post a CAGR of over 1% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample reportHowever, the market is anticipated to witness a decelerating year-over-year growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005631/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global magazine publishing market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increase in the use of smartphones and tablets is one of the key drivers anticipated to drive the growth of magazine publishing market during the forecast period. These devices serve as the most sought-after platforms to access digital magazines. Magazine publishers are creating content for digital or mobile applications to enhance customer engagement and reach out to a wider target audience. In addition, with the rising availability of high-speed Internet connectivity, the streaming and downloading of online content has surged significantly in the recent times. This has further encouraged various enterprises to launch digital newspapers and magazines.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32089

As per Technavio, the increasing use of interactive advertisements in print magazines, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Magazine Publishing Market: Interactive Advertisements in Print Magazines

Magazine publishers are finding innovative ways for advertising to enable readers to interact and relate with the content. Many brands are attracting readers to their websites using campaign-specific links by using interactive advertisements in print magazines. In addition, these advertisements help in grabbing consumer attention, in turn, encourage enterprises to improve their brand awareness. Furthermore, interactive advertisements adjusts according to the customers' action in real time, allowing the advertisers to offer personalization and enhanced customer experience. Thus, growing popularity of interactive advertisements in print magazines will further drive the magazine publishing market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of interactive advertisements in print magazines, other factors such as the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying, adoption of magazines as focused advertising platform, and high public impact of printed magazines are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Magazine Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global magazine publishing market by type (print and digital) and geographical regions (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The launch of new magazines by enterprises to market their products and services will be the key factor driving magazine publishing market growth in Europe. Furthermore, magazine publishers in the European Market are revamping their magazines and improving the content to attract new customers and retain the existing customers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005631/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com