Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the role of real-world evidence in the healthcareindustry. The growing popularity of biosimilars and over-the-counter drugs have necessitated the need to ensure that the right treatments are being provided to the right patient cohorts. Real-world evidence analytics acts as an instrumental tool that helps ensure better patient outcomes and drug efficacy. Patient data collected outside a clinical trial such as electronic health records and medical claims are useful data sources for real-world evidence. Furthermore, this data is known to complement the knowledge gained from traditional clinical trials.

The dynamic healthcare landscape has prompted business leaders to understand the changing regulations and medical reimbursement policies in this sector. Healthcare organizations are looking to leverage analytical solutions to interpret data from patient records. At Quantzig, we believe that leveraging real-world evidence analytics solutions can help healthcare service providers to gain comprehensive insights on treatment pathways, patient adherence, disease progression, pricing levels and market access, drug safety, and patient engagement.

How Does Real World Evidence Analytics Benefit Healthcare Companies?

1. Improve the efficiency of clinical trials

To succeed in today's hyper-competitive healthcare sector, healthcare service providers must focus on reducing costs. Real-world evidence analytics can help you maximize savings by speeding the delivery of clinical trials and importantly the attainment of key decision points that impact both the clinical trial and the clinical development plan.

2. Analyze new markets and underserved patient populations

Apart from offering new treatment pathways, healthcare companies must focus on identifying the underserved market segments. While underserved patient populations have limited access to health care services, vulnerable patient segments also tend to experience additional barriers. With real-world evidence, healthcare service providers can not only identify new markets but can also identify new opportunities to expand market share.

3. Personalize treatment pathways

Personalizing treatment pathways and healthcare delivery based on a patient's clinical healthcare record is not new. However, AI-driven real-world evidence analytics solutions make it easier to analyze patient data and extract meaningful insights that help shape the treatment pathway.

