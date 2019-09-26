Mexican Leader in Logistics Addresses the NOM-087 Mandate with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fl., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that a leader in the Mexican logistics sector, Grupo Logistics, will enhance the compliance of their transportation fleets through adopting MiX's premium fleet solution

Grupo Logistics is amongst the first in Mexico to comply with NOM-087, an act which is similar to the ELD mandate in the United States of America. NOM-087 requires fleet owners to implement measures in order to effectively track drivers' hours of service and their resting periods. Similarly, the mandate aims to significantly reduce the negative impact of fatigued drivers.

"We are delighted that Grupo Logistics has chosen our solution, and congratulate our valued channel partner Administracion de Flotas (AdF) for securing this important contract. We look forward to helping other customers in Mexico improve the efficiency, safety and compliance of their fleets as we continue to expand our efforts in that region," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer, MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

(JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

About Administración de Flotas (AdF).

Administración de Flotas is a distributor of MiX Telematics since 2005 providing professional services to support the full portfolio of MiX Telematics products and services. With more than 30 years in business, the AdF organization is dedicated to offering value-added services throughout Mexico and Central America with its dedicated service teams and services centers in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Villa Hermosa, and Costa Rica. This has positioned the company to achieve the highest service levels available in the market. The company has recently introduced a 7/24 monitoring center to further expand its offer by providing customized fleet monitoring services to its broad base of customers in the region.

