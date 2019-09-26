Port53, a cybersecurity company focused on making enterprise-grade solutions available to all businesses today announced they have been named OneLogin's Partner of the Year.

Announced during OneLogin's annual Connect 19 conference, the award is presented to the top partner for their commitment to helping customers meet identity and access management, single sign-on and multi-factor authentication challenges with OneLogin's software.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Omar Zarabi, CEO of Port53. "This award validates our commitment to enabling businesses to safely adopt cloud and SaaS solutions. We are excited to continue our aggressive growth and momentum plans with OneLogin."

Port53 was selected based on several criteria, including:

Length of Partnership, having been a partner since 2016

Bundling and delivering OneLogin as a full solution

Investing in sales resources, joint technology days, and demonstrating true sales lift

"As the technology landscape evolves, our partners play a vital role in guiding our customers in the selection and implementation of industry leading IAM solutions." said Matt Hurley, vice president of global channels and strategic alliances, OneLogin. "OneLogin is a partner-led company with over 75% of our deals touched by partners. This growth is due to companies like Port53 investing in our best of class solutions. We extend heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to Port53 on their achievement of partner of the year and are pleased to recognize them for their ongoing role in helping customers achieve better security."

About Port53

Port53 is a cybersecurity firm focusing on enabling SMBs to safely and securely thrive in the digital world by delivering enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and extremely effective. Port53 works closely with Cisco's leading security offerings including Cisco Umbrella, AMP for Endpoints, Meraki, Cloud Email Security, Duo Security and CloudLock, as well as other cloud-delivered security solutions including OneLogin and Lacework. Learn more at www.port53.com.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

