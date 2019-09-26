Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 LYS) (Paris:LYS), a pioneering Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it is expanding its Board of Directors through the appointment of Carole Deffez as independent Director.

All Directors, with the exception of Karen Aiach, are independent directors.

"We are honored to welcome Carole on our Board of Directors. Carole's extensive experience in executive management and corporate governance coaching, combined with her knowledge in the Life Sciences field will be an invaluable asset to Lysogene's fast growing management and executive teams," said Karen Aiach, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Carole Deffez began her career at the Institute for International Research, where she headed the Healthcare Division from 1997 to 2000, before joining Spencer Stuart as Life Sciences Senior Associate. In 2006, she became Head of the Life Sciences practice at Leaders Trust, an international executive search firm. In 2010, she joined Heidrick Struggles as a Partner before co-founding Way Wise in 2014, a consulting firm specialized in management and corporate governance issues. In September 2015, she joined Heidrick Struggles again as a Partner.

Ms. Deffez graduated of the IEP Toulouse in Political Sciences and subsequently earned a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from IAE. She attended the University of Missouri, Columbia in the United States for one year before completing her Masters' degree in Marketing Management at ESSEC (Paris).

Carole Deffez said: "Lysogene is at a crucial stage of its development. Its international Phase 3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA opens up development prospects that will be key to the future of Lysogene. Karen Aiach, the management team and members of the Board of Directors are committed and enthusiastic to serve the strategy and the structuring of Lysogene's longer-term development. I will do my best to support them in this unique, ambitious and exciting enterprise at the service of patients."

Ms. Deffez replaces Annette Clancy who served as Chairman of the Board from 2015 to May 2019 then as an independent director. "On behalf of the Lysogene Board of Directors and executive leadership team, I would like to sincerely thank Annette for her significant contribution to the Company's development and for her thoughtful counsel," concludes Karen Aiach.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2-3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the development strategy for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

