Dahua Technology Partner Day showcases the latest security advances

Themed with "Create Smart Solutions Together", Dahua Technology and its strategic technological partners have presented the global security trends in this special event.

The event has gathered around 500 attendees, including system integrators, end users and representatives of some of the leading global companies in the security industry.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, successfully held its Dahua Technology Partner Day today at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. The event has brought together strategic technological partners of the company, who have been sharing their expertise and know-how in the development of smart end-to-end solutions.

In the afternoon, the event presented a comprehensive conference program, which highlighted the key roles of innovation and collaboration in the development of security solutions for different vertical markets. The conference kicked off with an opening speech by Mr. Jason Zhao, Dahua VP & General Manager of Overseas Business, who welcomed the presence of all the customers and partners at the event and extended his gratitude towards their long-term support. "Openness is a key strategy of Dahua Technology. In this rapidly changing smart IoT era, challenges come with opportunities. Let's embrace the openness and partnership, and create smart solutions together," he said.

In addition, Dahua Technology's distinguished partners Milestone, Axxonsoft, Qognify, Intel, Seagate, Advancis and Ivideon also shared their expertise during the event. Their speeches have highlighted their latest security solutions and the possibilities of integrated solutions. They were joined by the event's keynote speaker, Mr. Xingming Zhang, Dahua VP and General Manager of R&D Center. Mr. Zhang presented the technical application change of the security industry in the AI era, and demonstrated Dahua Technology's plan of developing AI powered products, establishing the ecosystem platform for cooperation, to create smart solutions together with partners to empower various vertical industries.

Dahua Technology Partner Day also featured exhibition spaces with integrated solution demonstrations. The event concluded with a gala dinner where attendees enjoyed food and wine, and entertainment shows.

Gathering around 500 people, the Dahua Technology Partner Day has served as an opened platform where leading industry players, system integrators and end-users had the opportunity to interact with each other and get first-hand knowledge of the most innovative security solutions, new trends and current challenges of this growing sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001962/Mr_Jason_Zhao_Dahua_VP.jpg