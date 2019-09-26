Regulatory News:

Carrefour Group (Paris:CA)announces it has completed the disposal of 80% of the share capital of Carrefour China to Chinese Group Suning.com.

Following the completion of this operation, Carrefour Group retains a 20% stake in the business and two seats out of seven on Carrefour China's Supervisory Board.

About Carrefour

With a multiformat network of more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.9 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

About Suning.com

Suning.com is a leading online-to-offline (O2O) smart retail company in China. In the era of Internet, Internet of Things and Big Data, Suning continues to promote smart retail and O2O strategies, whole-category and omni-channel operations, and global expansion. By launching logistics services, data services and financial services via the cloud, and through the use of different consumer-facing channels (POS, PCs, mobile devices and household terminals), Suning has proudly delivered a ubiquitous one-stop service experience to its consumers. In 2018, Suning.com was listed on Fortune 500 again and was ranked 13th on China's most valuable brands.

