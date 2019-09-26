Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Xetra
26.09.19
17:35 Uhr
7,430 Euro
+0,174
+2,40 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,388
7,452
19:39
7,380
7,448
19:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA7,430+2,40 %