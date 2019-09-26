Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019

26.09.2019 | 18:19
Queros Capital Partners Plc - Unaudited Interim Results Six months 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 26

26 September 2019

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The directors present their report and accounts for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

Principal activity

We are pleased to announce our fifth-year financial report to our stakeholders for the period 01 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to it's corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders' interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

Directors

The following directors held office during the whole of the period:

Marcel Samuel Boom

Yeshpreet Singh

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors are responsible for preparing the report and accounts in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare accounts for each financial year. Under company law the directors must not approve the accounts unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and of the profit or loss of the company for that period. In preparing these accounts, the directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
  • prepare the accounts on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company and enable them to ensure that the accounts comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Signed on behalf of the board of directors

Marcel Samuel Boom

Director

Approved by the board on: 23 September 2019

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

Office Suite G4,

Bredon House,

321 Tettenhall Road,

Wolverhampton,

West Midlands,

WV6 OJZ

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 JUNE 2019

2019
£
Turnover311,657
Administrative expenses(300,239)
Operating profit11,418
Interest receivable and similar income30
Profit on ordinary activities before taxation11,448
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
Profit for the period11,448

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

2019
Notes£
FIXED ASSETS
Investments50,000
Current assets
Debtors46,309,328
Cash at bank and in hand260,784
6,570,112
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year5(1,148,542)
Net current assets5,421,570
Total assets less current liabilities5,471,570
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year6(5,378,000)
Net assets93,570
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital50,100
Profit and loss account43,470
Shareholders' funds93,570

The directors acknowledge their responsibilities for complying with the requirements of the Act with respect to accounting records and the preparation of accounts.

These accounts have been prepared in accordance with the provisions to the small companies' regime and in accordance with the provisions of FRS 102 Section 1A - Small Entities.

Approved by the Board on 23 September 2019.

Marcel Samuel Boom

Director

Company Registration No. 09294394

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 JUNE 2019

1 Statutory information

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC is a private company, limited by shares, registered in England and Wales, registration number 09294394. The registered office is 9 Millar Court, 43 Station Road, Kenilworth, Warwickshire, CV8 1JD, England.

2 Compliance with accounting standards

The accounts have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of FRS 102. There were no material departures from that standard.

3 Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are set out below and have been consistently applied within the same accounts.

Basis of preparation

The accounts have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of certain fixed assets.

Presentation currency

The accounts are presented in £ sterling.

4Debtors2019
£
Trade debtors 599,534
Accrued income and payments 18,745
Other Debtors 5,691,049
6,309,328
5Creditors: amounts falling due within one year2019
£
Trade creditors 4,195
Taxes and social security 33,560
Other creditors 1,098,763
Accruals 12,024
1,148,542
6Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year2019
£
Other creditors5,378,000

