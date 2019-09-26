Anzeige
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
26.09.19
19:06 Uhr
26,705 Euro
+0,280
+1,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,670
26,770
19:08
26,705
26,765
19:08
26.09.2019 | 18:40
(73 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 26

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

September 26, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23rd, 2019 in respect of the second quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Ben van Beurden23 September 2019RDSA 810.78 EUR 26.41
Jessica Uhl23 September 2019RDSA 354.12 EUR 26.41
John Abbott23 September 2019RDSB 3,873.03 GBP 23.44
Harry Brekelmans23 September 2019RDSA 2,846.10 EUR 26.41
Wael Sawan23 September 2019RDSA 1,781.93 EUR 26.41
Ronan Cassidy23 September 2019RDSB 1,917.49 GBP 23.44
Donny Ching23 September 2019RDSA 2,126.89 EUR 26.41
Maarten Wetselaar23 September 2019RDSA 319.66 EUR 26.41

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume810.78
Total21,412.70
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
810.78
26.41
21,412.70
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume354.12
Total9,352.31
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
354.12
26.41
9,352.31
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price23.44
Volume3,873.03
Total90,783.82
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
3,873.03
23.44
90,783.82
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionLondon

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume2,846.10
Total75,165.50
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,846.10
26.41
75,165.50
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume1,781.93
Total47,060.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,781.93
26.41
47,060.77
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price23.44
Volume1,917.49
Total44,945.97
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
1,917.49
23.44
44,945.97
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionLondon

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume2,126.89
Total56,171.16
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,126.89
26.41
56,171.16
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price26.41
Volume319.66
Total8,442.22
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
319.66
26.41
8,442.22
Date of transaction23/09/2019
Place of transactionAmsterdam

© 2019 PR Newswire