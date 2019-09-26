The "Pharmaceutical Preparations Market In Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is dedicated to the pharmaceutical preparations market in Hungary, which provides access to key information about the structure and trends of the industry in a regional context.

The report analyzes the historical evolution of the market structure and market size (2012-2017) and future prospects over an average timeframe of 5 years (by 2022), under the influence of macroeconomic indicators and of the regional and local context.

The analysis presents in a detailed manner the evolution of production and consumption of products specific to the industry, in terms of value and quantity, along with the trade flows detailed on the most important trading partners.

In 2012-2017 the production in the pharmaceutical preparations market registered a 6.22% CAGR. The Hungarian production capacities are the 12th largest in the European Union.

In terms of consumption, the Hungarian market size is the 13th largest in the European Union. The CAGR in the analyzed was 8.13%. Per capita consumption in Hungary represents 77.93% from the EU28 average. Based on analysis of the consumption structure, we conclude that the demand was satisfied more from the non-domestic market.

From the prices analysis we identify that the average production prices were lower than average imports prices by 43.54%.

After we analyzed the trade data, we can say that in this industry, Hungary is a net exporter, and is the 12th exporter in the EU28, after registering a 6.98% CAGR in the analysed period.

