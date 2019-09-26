The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the digital transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced today that it hosted the third edition of its annual MEDICREA Artificial Intelligence and Analytics (MAIA) meeting in Lyon, France from September 12-14, and continued their conversations at the 54th annual meeting course hosted by SRS (Scoliosis Research Society) in Montreal, Canada.

The MAIA meeting continues to be the first of its kind, an ongoing collaboration between surgeons and industry to focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence in the treatment of complex spinal deformities and degenerative indications. During this third annual meeting, surgeons and the company discussed the next transformative advances in spinal surgery as well as their role working in tandem with UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology and expert services.

Prior to attending SRS (Spine Research Society), MEDICREA concluded a successful MAIA User Group Meeting at its headquarters in Lyon, France. MAIA was attended by fifteen of the leading spine surgeons including co-chairs Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA, Dr Vedat Deviren, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the UCSF Spine Center, CA; Dr Evalina Burger, MD, Professor and Chair of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado, Dr Christopher Kleck, MD, Assistant Professor, Associate Program Director, Co-Director Spine Fellowship at UC Denver, CO and Dr Rajiv Sethi, MD, Executive Director and Chair of the Neuroscience Institute, Departments of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, Virginia Mason Medical Center, WA.

Dr Chris Ames, MD, stated of his discussion at MAIA, "The next disruptive advance in spinal surgery will not go inside the patient as an implant. It will be a chimera. The augmentation of surgeon intelligence with AI. We will see our patients' futures prior to surgery."

During this third edition, MEDICREA also demonstrated the advancements made to its proprietary UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology. Through the deployment enhancement of predictive models based on 3D analysis of medical images, and the interactive access to patients' analytics through the UNiD Hub, MEDICREA works with its surgeon partners to iteratively improve patient's outcomes. The UNiD ASI pre-operative surgical planning tool and its associated expert concierge services provide surgeons with accurate patient-specific implantable devices and help streamlining implant inventory in the operating room. To date, more than 4,500 patients have benefited from this unique technology.

MEDICREA is excited to pursue its UNiD ASI development efforts with these leading surgeons. The company's current predictive model uses a wide-array of patient-specific data to predict compensatory mechanisms that are most likely to occur above and below the instrumented portion of the spine. Following conversations with its surgeon partners, the company is permanently improving its existing models by including more patient-specific parameters with the end goal to provide more A.I.-based outcome simulations and prediction of a surgery success.

Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of MEDICREA, to conclude "Since 2013, MEDICREA has been pioneering and leading the A.I.-based solutions dedicated to spine surgery. With the help of its surgeon partners, the company is strengthening its platform to maintain its competitive advantage and provide surgeons with improved solutions to make more informed decisions with the end goal of always improving patient-outcomes."

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA

FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM TWITTER WEBSITE YOUTUBE

MEDICREA is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA is traded on

OTCQX Best Market

Tickers: MRNTF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005713/en/

Contacts:

MEDICREA

Denys SOURNAC

Founder, Chairman and CEO

dsournac@medicrea.com

Fabrice KILFIGER

Chief Financial Officer

fkilfiger@medircrea.com

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 01 87 87