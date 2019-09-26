Annual General Meeting in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB on September 26, 2019

This is an unofficial in-house translation of the Swedish original. In case of differences the Swedish version shall prevail.

Today, September 26, 2019, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which resolved, among other things, what is summarized below. The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend be paid and that the share premium reserve of SEK 1,479,826,299, the retained earnings of SEK (936,258,117) and the income for the year of SEK (157,987,515), in total SEK 385,580,667, will be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to grant the present Board members, elected at the EGM on March 19, 2019, and the former CEO discharge from liability towards the company for the management for the period covered by the Annual Report. The AGM resolved to not grant discharge from liability for the previous Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be six, without alternates.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect Hege Hellström and Anders Härfstrand as new Board members and to re-elect the current Board members Jörgen Olsson, Peter Zonabend, Gunilla Öhman and Sven Rohmann. Jörgen Olsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the limits in Article 4 in the Articles of Association regarding share capital and number of shares will be increased, and that the said article shall read as follows: "The share capital shall amount to at least 24 000 000 SEK and at most 96 000 000 SEK. The number of shares shall be at least 240 000 000 shares, and at most 960 000 000 shares."

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on an issue authorization of a maximum of 62 million shares to be issued.

For more information:

Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

