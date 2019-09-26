Somiar Brings Luxury Footwear Handcrafted In Spain At Affordable Costs

With a unique sense of style, with timeless designs of premium footwear ranging from chelsea boots to the classic lace ups, Somiar is making luxury quality products available in the U.S. market at affordable prices.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / For people who wouldn't want to compromise between style and aesthetics, and comfort and foot health, Somiar brings a collection of fine craftsmanship that includes everything a man could need, from sneakers to dress shoes, boots to golf shoes. Somiar is known for its exclusive designs that define impeccable taste and luxurious style appeal. Somiar shoes are directly imported from the hands of the artisans who shaped them. The company intends to remove the middle man to bring the designs directly to the customer providing the lowest possible costs.

"We at Somiar believe that the future of premium footwear designs is in the hands of brands who produce a range of styles that appeal to all their customers. Our goal is to deliver the "dream' shoe to every single fashion enthusiast. Somiar literally means "dream' and we want to deliver our customers with footwear that goes with every article of clothing, versatile, no matter the life event and gives you the comfort, and longevity one seeks. Bold and youthful designs. Producing shoes that fit perfectly and give comfort was our focus throughout the design process for this all-new collection." says the team behind Somiar.

Forward-thinking designs while retaining the classical essence is an undeniable quality of Somiar designs. With Somiar, there are no corners cut, no short routes for manifesting the shoes. From the very box the shoes come in, to the laces, and stitching, each facet of the designs are precisely chosen to vow the company's dependability, style, and quality in each pair of footwear crafted. "As you can see in the current market, not all sneakers are created equal. We want to present every fashion enthusiast an opportunity to have a luxury kicks carefully handcrafted in Spain, without the high price tag." adds the team.

About Somiar

Somiar is an aspirational footwear designs brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand out style. The much-acclaimed brand blends European styling with on-trend details. Uniquely positioned as a go-to brand to choose affordable luxury, the combination of quality and premium details makes the Somiar collection the perfect combination of fashion, and value. Founded in Spain as a family business, the company has been known to excel in their craft for over 40 years. Their artisans are the best as they only produce the best shoes but also utilize the best fabrics, leathers, and treatments for the raw materials. More details can be found at: https://somiarthreads.com

Contact information:

Name: Krystle

Company: Somiar

Email: Support@Somiarthreads.com

Website: https://somiarthreads.com

Address: Somiar Threads, Orlando, Florida

Phone: 215-432-4876

SOURCE: Somiar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561157/Somiar-Brings-Luxury-Footwear-Handcrafted-In-Spain-At-Affordable-Costs