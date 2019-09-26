Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019

WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
08:01 Uhr
17,800 Euro
-0,300
-1,66 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,000
18,300
22:00
17,900
18,500
22:00
26.09.2019 | 22:04
Alkermes to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET (12:45 p.m. BST) from New York. The audio portion of the fireside chat may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


