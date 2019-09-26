Web Presence: From the Stage to the Classroom to Social Work, James Weatherstone Paints a Picture of Excellence in His Pursuits

HUDSON VALLEY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / James Weatherstone has spent 34 years as a professional actor, appearing on stage in dozens of theatrical productions all over the world. Then he decided to go back to school.

Beginning in 2012, James Weatherstone studied for a Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) at New York's Adelphi University, graduating with the highest honors (summa cum laude) in 2014 with a near-perfect 3.975 grade-point average. (He earned a perfect 4.0 GPA as an undergraduate at the State University of New York-Empire State [SUNY-Empire State] when he finished his degree in drama and theatrical arts in 2012.)

Professional Caregiver

After graduate school at Adelphi, James Weatherstone quickly obtained his LMSW (Licensed Master Social Worker) certification and took a position as the Director of Social Services at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, a 122-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Campbell Hall, N.Y.

As the social services director, Weatherstone provided his special skills and knowledge to assist in the mental health therapy and physical rehabilitation of the facility's clients. Viewed in high regard by co-workers, administrators and his family. James Weatherstone is known to be a hardworking and trustworthy individual and has been admired for his resilience, intelligence and generosity.

A Diverse Career

In addition to his long acting career, James Weatherstone has helped pay the bills as a professional house painter - Painting by James - for a quarter-century. One of his recent clients described his work as "precise, careful, thorough and affordable," while emphasizing that he is "trustworthy."

Musical Talents

James Weatherstone also displays musical talent as part of the musical duo Foley Road, where he plays both electric and acoustic guitar and is a lead vocalist. The band, which formed in 2002, is based in Warwick, N.Y., and exclusively performs covers of other bands' songs.

Foley Road has played at the 104th Street Block Party in New York City for a dozen years and is slated to appear again in 2019.

James Weatherstone just returned to New York from a long-anticipated-but-put-off-until-now trip to Europe as he contemplates his options in his on-going pursuit of excellence.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561197/From-the-Stage-to-the-Classroom-to-Social-Work-James-Weatherstone-Paints-a-Picture-of-Excellence-in-His-Pursuits