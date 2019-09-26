Baxter is broadening its innovative portfolio to meet the unique demands of critical care medicine

Two Baxter-sponsored symposia will share clinical perspectives on extracorporeal organ support and personalized fluid management

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will showcase its latest product innovations at the 2019 European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) LIVES congress in Berlin from Sept. 28 Oct. 2. The company will also host symposia to advance clinical knowledge in two emerging areas: extracorporeal (outside the body) organ support and the role of personalized fluid management for patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"We continue to advance innovation that purposefully addresses the unique complexities of treating critically ill patients," said Reaz Rasul, general manager of Baxter's Acute Therapies business. "There are unmet needs in this area of the hospital and we are committed to working alongside clinicians to improve outcomes, simplify care and help the ICU become more efficient."

The following approved product innovations will be available for demonstrations in booth H:

PrisMax System: Baxter's next-generation system for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and organ support therapies is designed to improve the simplicity, accuracy and efficiency of therapy delivery.

System: Baxter's next-generation system for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and organ support therapies is designed to improve the simplicity, accuracy and efficiency of therapy delivery. Oxiris 3-in-1 set : with an expanded indication to remove excessive levels of cytokines, endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient's blood, Oxiris is the first blood purification set that can be used simultaneously in CRRT and sepsis management.

: with an expanded indication to remove excessive levels of cytokines, endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient's blood, is the first blood purification set that can be used simultaneously in CRRT and sepsis management. Olimel N12 : a recent addition to the company's olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) portfolio. Olimel N12 combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag.

: a recent addition to the company's olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) portfolio. combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag. Q-NRG+: a metabolic monitoring device using indirect calorimetry, a technology which has been identified as the gold standard1 to accurately measure resting energy expenditure, or a patient's calorie needs while at rest. Baxter and COSMED srl recently announced an agreement to commercialize Q-NRG+.

"Indirect calorimetry technology is the next step in nutrition therapy," said Jorge Vasseur, general manager of Baxter's Clinical Nutrition business. "The Q-NRG+ technology can determine accurate energy requirements that may help clinicians provide individualized nutrition interventions including parenteral nutrition (PN)."

Addressing Emerging Topics in Critical Care

To facilitate exchange of the latest clinical perspectives, Baxter will sponsor two congress symposia, open to attendees:

"Extracorporeal organ support (ECOS) in the critically ill" Monday, Sept. 30 from 12:30 14:00 CET

Four clinical experts will discuss the latest in ECOS, including the clinical rationale for extracorporeal CO2 removal, blood purification in septic patients and therapeutic plasma exchange in the ICU.

Four clinical experts will discuss the latest in ECOS, including the clinical rationale for extracorporeal CO2 removal, blood purification in septic patients and therapeutic plasma exchange in the ICU. "Road to Euvolemia: Personalized Fluid Management" On Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 12:30 14:00 CET

A panel of international experts will discuss how a personalized approach to volume assessment and management can help achieve clinical goals.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For safe and proper use of the products mentioned, refer to the full Operators Manual or Instructions for Use.

Intended Use Information for Oxiris

The Oxiris set is indicated for use only with the Prismaflex control unit or with the PrisMax control unit. It is intended for patients in need of blood purification, including continuous renal replacement therapy, and in conditions where excessive levels of endotoxin and inflammatory mediators exist.

This set is intended for use in the following veno-venous therapies: SCUF; CVVH; CVVHD; CVVHDF.

All treatments administered with the Oxiris set must be prescribed by a physician. It is contra-indicated to use the Oxiris set where patients present a known allergy to heparin or have type II thrombocytopenia caused by heparin (HIT Syndrome type II).

Important Risk Information for Olimel N12

Therapeutic indications:

PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL are indicated for parenteral nutrition for adults and children greater than 2 years of age when oral or enteral nutrition is impossible, insufficient or contraindicated.

PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL are not recommended for use in children less than 2 years of age due to inadequate composition and volume.

Contraindications:

The use of PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL with and without electrolytes are contra-indicated in the following situations:

In premature neonates, infants and children less than 2 years of age

Hypersensitivity to egg, soybean, or peanut proteins, or to any of the active substances or excipients

Congenital abnormalities of amino acid metabolism

Severe hyperlipidaemia or severe disorders of lipid metabolism characterized by hypertriglyceridemia

Severe hyperglycemia

The use of PERIOLIMEL/OLIMEL with electrolytes are contra-indicated in the following situations:

Pathologically-elevated plasma concentrations of sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and/or phosphorus.

